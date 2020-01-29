nVent Electric (NVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVT opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. G.Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $4,904,381.85. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

