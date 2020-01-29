NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $247.97 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $259.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.10 and a 200-day moving average of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

