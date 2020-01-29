NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.33.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,924. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $84.81 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

