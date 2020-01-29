Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

OMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NYSE:OMP opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $551.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

