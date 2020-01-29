Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Raised by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,297,000 after buying an additional 2,630,424 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,501,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,717,000 after buying an additional 529,992 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after buying an additional 1,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,188,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,435,000 after buying an additional 90,882 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

