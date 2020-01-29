Ocean Capital Management LLC Purchases 423 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.9% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intuit by 421.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,633,000 after buying an additional 333,258 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 23.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 25,510.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 202,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 201,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,355,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.81. 458,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,538. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.69 and a twelve month high of $295.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

