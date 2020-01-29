Ocean Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 2.2% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 43.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.76. The company had a trading volume of 199,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,952. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $180.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $202.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.15.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

