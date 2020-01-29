Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.14 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and $12.67 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.03086315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00193820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol launched on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.