ODEM Price Down 11.8% This Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and $703,758.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.13 or 0.03139455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00191439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

