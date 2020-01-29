Odyssey (OCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $700,911.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, IDEX and CoinTiger. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $700,911.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,626,501 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi, Kucoin, FCoin, CoinTiger, Bittrex, IDEX, LBank, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

