Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Update

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ODC traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.43. 9,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,253. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.