OKB Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, OKB has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for $3.16 or 0.00033747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a total market cap of $126.51 million and $107.79 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.97 or 0.05601477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025578 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128661 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010707 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

