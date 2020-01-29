Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Short Interest Up 10.3% in January

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 71,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,084,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $830,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 319.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 139,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,129. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

