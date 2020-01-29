Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its Q4 guidance at $0.76-0.79 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OHI opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 88.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

