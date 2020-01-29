Omni Trading 16.1% Higher This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Omni has a market cap of $640,823.00 and approximately $179.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00012147 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00645225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007419 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034501 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,817 coins and its circulating supply is 562,501 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptohub, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

