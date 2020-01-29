OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.96-2.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.164-6.164 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMRON from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded OMRON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

OMRON stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.

