ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Investment analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.09. 132,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.71. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $79.22 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 480,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,162,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

