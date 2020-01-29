OneLedger (OLT) Price Hits $0.0063

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, OneLedger has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, CoinEx, Bilaxy and Kucoin. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $477,572.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $528.37 or 0.05636848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00127729 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002669 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OLT is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,745,974 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinEx, BitForex, UEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

