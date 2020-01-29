ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,142,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 603,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 578,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,045. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 134.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

