Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 10% Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00007807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, Hotbit and OKEx. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $461.96 million and $152.61 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000434 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitbns, HitBTC, Indodax, Koinex, Hotbit, BitMart, Upbit, Huobi, Binance, OKEx and Bibox.

