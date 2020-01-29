Opacity Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $1,198.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.03088631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00120830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,205,022 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

