Oppenheimer Weighs in on Amedisys Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amedisys in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMED. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

Amedisys stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,520. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.84. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $50,802.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,116,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 2,107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 249,280 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after buying an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,795,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.