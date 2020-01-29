Oppenheimer Weighs in on American Express’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for American Express in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $9.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.00. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.63.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $132.12. 774,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,952. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $100.54 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

