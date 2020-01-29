Oppenheimer Weighs in on LHC Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for LHC Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

LHC Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.32. 2,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.00 and a 200 day moving average of $125.73. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $149.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LHC Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 50.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 130.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

