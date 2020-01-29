Oppenheimer Weighs in on Rockwell Automation’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will earn $10.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.40.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday. G.Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.92.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.92. 460,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $207.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elefante Mark B raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,134.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

