O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $428.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $333.44 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $437.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.07.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $2,269,139.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 129,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,958,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,745 shares of company stock worth $21,900,741 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

