Origin Sport 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.97 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

