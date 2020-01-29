Origo (OGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.48 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Origo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Origo has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $691,473.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origo has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00036098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $527.44 or 0.05665476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025391 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016512 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033790 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002852 BTC.

About Origo

Origo is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Origo's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,908,836 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. The official website for Origo is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

