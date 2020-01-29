Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,756.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $301,501.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,090,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 182,716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

