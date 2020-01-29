Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Roth Capital

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of OESX stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $134.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $111,979.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $301,501.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the period. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

