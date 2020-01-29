Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OSK stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,058. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,000,166.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $9,974,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $2,667,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Longbow Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

