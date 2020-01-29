Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.04 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.30-8.10 EPS.

Oshkosh stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.46.

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 7,200 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $626,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

