Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.30-8.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.30-8.10 EPS.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.46.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $339,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,000,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

