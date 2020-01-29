Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.30-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.04 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.46.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE OSK opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $82.84. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,678,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at $18,119,468.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,000,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.