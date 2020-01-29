OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.63-4.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.00. 8,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,890. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $117.21. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.45.

OSIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $119.00 price objective on OSI Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

In related news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $187,689.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,765.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $4,347,579.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,908,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,723 shares of company stock worth $7,675,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

