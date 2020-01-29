Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on OUT. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.23. 23,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Outfront Media by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

