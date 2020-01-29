OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12).

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%.

OUTKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OUTKY stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.40. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.16.

About OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

