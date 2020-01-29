OVCODE (OVC) Price Tops $0.0175 on Major Exchanges

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, OVCODE has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. OVCODE has a market cap of $769,155.00 and $247.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OVCODE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.13 or 0.03139455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00191439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OVCODE Token Profile

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,935,306 tokens. The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode. The official website for OVCODE is ovcode.com.

Buying and Selling OVCODE

OVCODE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVCODE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

