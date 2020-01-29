Own Trading Up 23.9% Over Last Week (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Own token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Own has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. Own has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $479,705.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. The official website for Own is weown.com.

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

