Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.