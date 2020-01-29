Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

OXLC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,296. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on OXLC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

