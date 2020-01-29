OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OZMLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of OZ Minerals stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. OZ Minerals has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $7.99.

About OZ Minerals

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.