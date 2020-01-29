P.A.W. Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Constellation Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 5.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.27% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 124,591 shares in the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 187,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $7,200,223.68. Also, insider Adrian Senderowicz sold 27,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $841,741.12. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,474 shares of company stock worth $10,765,939. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

CNST traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.14. 20,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,852. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 6.79. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.