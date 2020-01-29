P.A.W. Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lessened its position in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Quotient Technology makes up 1.6% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Quotient Technology worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 580.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 946,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 807,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,620,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231,429 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,589,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. First Analysis raised Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

In other news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 12,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $122,321.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $301,771. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUOT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 115,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.08. Quotient Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

