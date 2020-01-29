P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

P.A.W. Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Uniqure accounts for about 3.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Uniqure worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QURE. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after purchasing an additional 740,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 693,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uniqure by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after buying an additional 56,098 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Uniqure by 92.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniqure during the third quarter worth $17,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of Uniqure stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.10. 180,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,617. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.85. Uniqure NV has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $429,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,010,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 9,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $583,609.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,716.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,858. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

