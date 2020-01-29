P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $2.93 Million Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 612.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. OptimizeRx makes up about 3.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 2.01% of OptimizeRx worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 2,111.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 579,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 93,015 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 312,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 45,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,303,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPRX. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. 11,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a PE ratio of -127.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, Director Gus D. Halas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

