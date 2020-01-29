P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $3.89 Million Position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

P.A.W. Capital Corp decreased its position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM makes up approximately 4.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.27% of R1 RCM worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at about $2,792,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $1,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after buying an additional 109,554 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $6,575,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $7,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. 411,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,525. R1 RCM Inc has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.14.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

