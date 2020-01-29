P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $4.53 Million Stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Virtusa makes up approximately 4.8% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Virtusa worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Virtusa by 1,640.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Virtusa by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Virtusa by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 10.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTU shares. TheStreet upgraded Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtusa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $333,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,471,488.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $27,793.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,514.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,535 shares of company stock worth $2,135,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTU traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. 3,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,336. Virtusa Co. has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

