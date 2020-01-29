P.A.W. Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Aptose Biosciences comprises approximately 4.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.89% of Aptose Biosciences worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $3,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTO. BidaskClub raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. 844,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,916. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.03. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

