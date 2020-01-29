P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 56,000 Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)

P.A.W. Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.3% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.59% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 49,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,304. The company has a market capitalization of $325.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIGR shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Gilford Securities began coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “average” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

In related news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

